The owners of a deli and wine bar have announced its closure.

Stamford wine bar, No14 St Mary’s Hill, which was opened by Tracy Hayward and Keith Holmes in 2019, shut its doors for the final time on Monday last week (June 10).

An announcement of the closure was made on the wine bar’s social media and in a note put up inside the window of the building.

No14 St Mary's Hill. Photo: Google Maps

The owners said it was with ‘heavy hearts’ that they announce the closure but in line with the premises lease coming to an end ‘the time is right’.

They added: “The continued rising costs of ‘doing business’, along with the headwinds facing consumers and the fact that we have no outside space has meant that we have taken the longer term decision to relocate the venue and meantime concentrate our efforts on our other business interests including our online wine shop and wholesale operations.

The branding for No14 St Mary’s Hill has been removed from the shop front

“We bid farewell to this chapter and look forward to the next.”



