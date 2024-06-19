Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Rude graffiti sprayed on St Peter’s Vale off Bath Row in Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:42, 19 June 2024


A town centre road has been defaced with rude graffiti.

A penis has been spray painted on the road in St Peter’s Vale at the end of Bath Row in Stamford.

Lincolnshire County Council, which is responsible for the roads, is sending a team to clean up the ‘offensive graffiti’ as soon as possible.

Rude graffiti has been spray painted in Bath Row, Stamford
Rude graffiti has been spray painted in Bath Row, Stamford

In the meantime, anyone with information is urged to report it to the council.

“This type of vandalism is wholly unacceptable,” said a spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council.

“It has an immediate impact on families and others travelling around the area and it will not be tolerated.”

Graffiti has been spray painted in Bath Row, Stamford
Graffiti has been spray painted in Bath Row, Stamford

They added: “Removing graffiti, such as this, impacts our highways budget for the area and this will mean less money will be available for highways maintenance.”


Crime Human Interest Lincs Homepage Politics Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE