

A town centre road has been defaced with rude graffiti.

A penis has been spray painted on the road in St Peter’s Vale at the end of Bath Row in Stamford.

Lincolnshire County Council, which is responsible for the roads, is sending a team to clean up the ‘offensive graffiti’ as soon as possible.

In the meantime, anyone with information is urged to report it to the council.

“This type of vandalism is wholly unacceptable,” said a spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council.

“It has an immediate impact on families and others travelling around the area and it will not be tolerated.”

They added: “Removing graffiti, such as this, impacts our highways budget for the area and this will mean less money will be available for highways maintenance.”



