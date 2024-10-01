Drivers are being warned to avoid a number of roads because of flooding.

A downpour hit the area on Thursday with rain continuing to fall throughout the weekend and yesterday.

There are flood alerts across the Rutland and Stamford area, with the Environment Agency warning people to ‘be prepared’, and a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office remains in place until 4pm today (October 1).

Roads affected by heavy flooding are:

Station Road/Kilburn Road, Oakham

A6003 Manton bridge

Road between Ketton and Collyweston

Brooke Road between Ridlington and Brooke (full closure)

