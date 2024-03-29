

A road will be closed for up to 10 days to allow for repair works.

Folkingham Road in Billingborough will be closed between Mareham Lane and Station Road from Tuesday, April 9.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways and transport, said: “As part of our maintenance programme, we’re happy to be getting patching and repair works underway on Folkingham Road.

Road sign on a street showing a road closure.

“These works will improve the consistency of the road surface, increase its durability and prepare it for further surface dressing improvements that are scheduled for this summer.”

He added: “Due to the nature of these works a full road closure will be in place. It will unavoidably cause some disruption, but we’ll be doing our best to keep this to a minimum.”

Diversion routes will be in place throughout the works.

On April 9 and 10 traffic will be diverted onto the A15 Bourne Road while on the remaining days drivers will be instructed to use the A52.

For up-to-date information about roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.

Will you be affected by this? Let us know in the comments.

