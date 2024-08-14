A volunteer team is rolling out the red carpet for visitors to boost a town’s tourism and trade.

Members of the Stamford Visitor Centre team take it in turns on Fridays to wait at the town’s bus station, near the Sheep Market square.

The idea is to provide a welcoming smile and answers to questions, including which way to head for the toilets, for a coffee, and for the shops.

Coach driver Neil Machen, left, and Keith Martin, a volunteer for Stamford Visitor Centre and former deputy head of Queen Eleanor School

On Friday (August 9), Keith Martin, retired history teacher and former deputy head of Queen Eleanor School, was in charge of meeting arrivals.

By 11.30am he had already greeted about 200 passengers on four coaches, comprising day trips and stop-offs from London, Scunthorpe, Derby and Dartford in Kent.

Keith, who moved to Stamford from Chesterfield in Derbyshire 50 years ago, said: “I enjoy meeting people and being at the bus station is always lovely on a sunny day.

Volunteers Helen Darnes, Roger Bradshaw and John Darnes at Stamford Visitor Centre information desk, open on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at Stamford Corn Exchange in Broad Street

“I’m interested in tourism and seeing businesses benefit from people coming here.

“At one time our bus station was like a car park but the district council has done a good job of making sure it’s now reserved for buses and coaches.

“The coach drivers like it because they know they can leave their vehicle for as many hours as they need, and go off for a coffee or something to eat.”

Pizza Da Mario, which backs onto the bus station from Sheep Market, provides 50% off vouchers for coach drivers through the volunteers.

Photos on display at Stamford Visitor Centre

Keith decided to join the team after reading a Mercury article in which Stamford Visitor Centre founder Jill Collinge asked people with a few hours to spare each week to volunteer.

While most man a desk at Stamford Corn Exchange in Broad Street, which provides information and leaflets for visitors, only a handful are like Keith, venturing out come rain or shine to meet people from the coaches.

But this is the bit he finds most rewarding.

“There are about 10 of us who like being up here,” he said.

“What’s lovely is that people are so grateful and pleased to have someone to ask.

“And from our point of view, it shows Stamford appreciates people coming in.”

Coach driver for Hornsby Travel in Scunthorpe, Neil Machen, was on one of about seven trips scheduled to arrive in Stamford on Friday.

He said he hadn’t seen this sort of welcome happening elsewhere, adding: “It’s brilliant because it helps us, as visitors, and it helps the local community - you don’t have people wandering around not knowing where to go.

“Having a friendly face to greet people and answer questions is a great idea. From leaving the A1 and driving through Stamford to the bus station I was on the microphone trying to describe where to find things in Stamford.

“Fortunately, I have been here before and have a pretty good memory, but that’s not always the case on coach trips.”

Keith and his fellow volunteers are armed with maps and other hand-outs that can help visitors find their way, and they also have good local knowledge and a friendly way with people.

Anyone who fits this bill is welcome to find out more about getting involved. They can email stamfordvisitorcentre@gmail.com, or drop into Stamford Corn Exchange on a Wednesday, Friday or Saturday between 10.30am and 3.30pm.