Tractors will chug through the countryside for an annual charity event.

Young farmers from Stamford are holding their tractor run on Sunday, March 16, starting at 10am from the Grange in Pickworth.

The convoy will travel in an anti-clockwise loop through Stamford, Uffington, Essendine, Toft, Edenham, Swinstead and Castle Bytham.

Stamford Young Farmers Tractor Run 2023

When they return to Pickworth there will be a barbecue, which everyone is welcome to attend.

Money raised from the event will be donated to The Farm Safety Foundation - Yellow Wellies, a charity which supports the physical and mental wellbeing of the UK’s farmers.

The route of the Stamford and District Tractor Run. Photo: Google Maps / Stamford and District Young Farmers

