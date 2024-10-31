A group of runners had a lucky escape from flash floods in Valencia that have killed 95 people.

Twenty members of Stamford Striders Running Club, some with family members, went to the city of Valencia in the south-eastern Spanish region that shares its name.

On Sunday the runners took part in the Valencia Half Marathon road race, which took place in pouring rain.

Neil and Lesley Beckingham, John Shek, Rebecca Candy, Rupert Clifton and Robin Ball

As they celebrated completing the race on Sunday evening, the weather worsened.

A mobile phone alert was issued on Tuesday and received by running club members still in Valencia.

Claire Arscott from Barrowden had travelled to Valencia with husband Chris and children Bea, 14, and George, 12.

Stamford Striders who took part in the Valencia Half Marathon before the floods

After running the half marathon on Sunday morning, she and her family stayed in Valencia for a week’s holiday during the Rutland school half term.

Claire, who works for the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply in Easton-on-the-Hill, said they were only made aware of a major issue when a friend from back home messaged to ask if they were OK.

“We have seen clips of what has been happening but haven’t been particularly affected by the weather,” she said.

“We had a storm here on Tuesday night and we keep receiving civil protection messages but we’re fine in the city.

Stamford Striders celebrating after the race, before the weather worsened

“I know the metro system was closed on Wednesday but people have been flying out of Valencia.

“The only problem we have had directly was that the water was cut off to our apartment yesterday (Wednesday).”

Claire and her family hope to return to the UK with Ryanair tomorrow (Friday) evening.

Stamford couple Charlotte and John Shek, who run Sheckleton Wine in Chapel Yard, North Street, also stayed in Spain after Sunday’s race, but left Valencia by train to travel to Madrid on Tuesday.

Charlotte said: “We had a lucky escape. There was some thunder while we were in Madrid but by leaving on Tuesday we missed the flooding.

“Luke and Charlotte Harrison, and Adie Stevens, left Valencia on Wednesday and couldn’t get to the airport using the metro, and I think they managed to get an Uber eventually.”

The flooding is one of the worst natural disasters on record in Spain, with vehicles having been swept away, some with people inside or clinging to the roofs.

A 71-year-old British man who was unrelated to the Stamford Striders group died after being rescued from his home in Alhaurin de la Torre, Malaga. He had been taken to hospital after suffering hypothermia and cardiac arrests.