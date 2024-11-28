Drizzly weather and livestock restrictions didn’t dampen spirits at a traditional rural show.

The 117th Uppingham Christmas Fatstock Show was held in Uppingham Market Place, on Wednesday (November 27).

According to chairman Charlie Mason ‘it went a lot better than expected’ given the wet weather and restrictions in place to stop the spread of bluetongue, a disease which attacks sheep and cattle.

Steve Morphy with Highland cattle. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Because most of the exhibitors are local they were permitted to travel within the restriction zone.

“All in all it was as good as it can get,” said Charlie.

The show had a high turn out for classes for cattle, sheep and pigs.

Judging at Uppingham Fatstock Show. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Cancelled previously only by war, two national out-breaks of the foot and mouth epidemic, and the coronavirus pandemic, it is believed to be the only event of its kind in the UK still held in temporary penning in a town market square.

The regular weekly fatstock market finished in 1954, with the ending of wartime controls, but the annual fatstock show has continued.

Charlie said: “It’s important because people who don’t get that close to livestock get to see them face-to-face.

Jeff Dale from Wing with a highland cow. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

“Children ask questions of us such as what the animals are there for and where they are going.

“It’s also important for the exhibitors. It gives us a nice chance to get together and do something we enjoy rather than our usual day-to-day which can be a lonely existence.”

More than 100 sheep were entered. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Charlie Mason, chairman of Uppingham Fatstock Show, and Charles Richardson, secretary. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Trevor Lyon from Thurlby with a Limousin cow. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Julia and Gordon Dickinson with Eva and Lachie Keough. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Will Griffin, George Jackson, Will Jackson, Robert West and Herbie Gough. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Judging at the Uppingham Fatstock Show. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Judging at the Uppingham Fatstock Show. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Seth Mitchell watches the animals. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Beabea Cox. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Pigs at Uppingham Fatstock Show. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

