Uppingham Christmas Fatstock Show returns for 117th year
Drizzly weather and livestock restrictions didn’t dampen spirits at a traditional rural show.
The 117th Uppingham Christmas Fatstock Show was held in Uppingham Market Place, on Wednesday (November 27).
According to chairman Charlie Mason ‘it went a lot better than expected’ given the wet weather and restrictions in place to stop the spread of bluetongue, a disease which attacks sheep and cattle.
Because most of the exhibitors are local they were permitted to travel within the restriction zone.
“All in all it was as good as it can get,” said Charlie.
The show had a high turn out for classes for cattle, sheep and pigs.
Cancelled previously only by war, two national out-breaks of the foot and mouth epidemic, and the coronavirus pandemic, it is believed to be the only event of its kind in the UK still held in temporary penning in a town market square.
The regular weekly fatstock market finished in 1954, with the ending of wartime controls, but the annual fatstock show has continued.
Charlie said: “It’s important because people who don’t get that close to livestock get to see them face-to-face.
“Children ask questions of us such as what the animals are there for and where they are going.
“It’s also important for the exhibitors. It gives us a nice chance to get together and do something we enjoy rather than our usual day-to-day which can be a lonely existence.”
Do you have a story? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.