With the help of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Archive Trust, we look back through the newspaper's archive to find interesting stories from years gone by…

10 years ago

School celebrates fifth green award

Children at St Gilbert’s Primary School in Stamford are celebrating after being awarded their fifth eco-green flag.

This is due to all the hard work by the school’s eco committee, green groups, nature detectives, and the eco ambassadors and the assessor from Keep Britain Tidy was particularly impressed with the children’s knowledge, hard work and the involvement of the whole school and wider community.

Deepings kids get stuck in with Rugby Union youth development officer Peter Bath 25 years ago.

Two of the Eco Ambassadors spoke to a committee of governors at a meeting last term to tell them what had been happening in school.

School opens new learning centre

Pupils at Bourne Westfield Primary Academy received a special visit for the opening of the school's new learning centre.

Actor Warwick Davis joined the children and staff on Monday to open the new Mezzo Centre at the heart of the school in Westbourne Park.

Staff from the cafe at Rutland County Museum during the coffee morning 10 years ago.

The Mezzo Centre provides an inspiring way to engage the children in their learning. The two storey building contains a number of learning spaces downstairs and functional meeting rooms for the staff upstairs.

Bourne Education Foundation, part of Bourne United Charities, helped to fund the new centre, donating a total of £11,500.

Tim Conning, from APSS, brought the vision to life, helping to provide the spacious design of the Mezzo Centre.

The opening came as part of the school's week of celebrating differences, helping pupils to discover each individual's special talent or interest that makes each of them unique.

As well as opening the new centre, Warwick gave a speech to all of the pupils about being different and visited a Year 3 class to speak to pupils.

Headteacher, Elaine Radley, said: "It was great to have Warwick Davis visit the school, he gave an assembly to the whole school about his career and how it’s good to be different. "The children had lots of questions for him and he even taught them how to do some Harry Potter magic."

The Mezzo Space is now open for all of the children, teachers and governors to enjoy.

Mrs Radley added: "It is a great inspirational learning space and we couldn't have done it without the help of the sponsors."

PC Adam Gadd receives the battering ram from Peter Grant, Peter Laughton and Chris Brown 25 years ago.

Friends conquer charity cycle ride

There were steep hills to climb and tough roads to negotiate, but the six friends who cycled from London to Paris for charity say they can't wait to start the next challenge.

Particularly, as it helped them raise more than £6,000 for three good causes - the new hospice appeal at Thorpe Hall, Peterborough, Lines and Notts Air Ambulance and Heltwate School, in North Bretton.

Richard Peoples of the Stamford Chamber of Trade and Commerce

"We had a great time," said Antony Squires. "Even though there were 1,500ft climbs along the 290 miles from Greenwich Observatory to the Eiffel Tower, we really enjoyed the experience."

The team included Simon Burdock, Pete Calcutt, Antony Squires, Andrew Winham and Mark Richardson, from Baston, and John Higgins from Stamford.

The men, ranging in age from late 30s to 50 have raised money for charity in the past through Sportive, the British cycling challenge, and also through the annual fireworks display in Baston.

But the London to Eiffel Tower ride was the longest cycle ride they have undertaken.

Actor Warwick Davies opens The Mezzo Centre at Bourne Westfield Primary Academy 10 years ago.

The money has come from sponsorship from Winham Hughes, Norton Rickett, Sycamore Harley Davidson, Cy-clewright, the White Horse (Baston), ARC Welding, Multifab, X-Press Legal Services, Buckles Solicitors, the Stores Depot, Switch Electrical Wholesale, UrbanEdge De-sign, City Plumbing, Toolfix services and Sandall Roofing.

They also have a year's subscription to Sky HD Movies & Sport that will be auctioned off shortly.

Stamford Bluebird Care staff holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning

Enjoying a cuppa for charity

Cups of coffee were slurped and cakes were munched on as hundreds of residents enjoyed the World's Biggest Coffee Morning.

Macmillan Cancer Support held its annual fundraising event on Friday last week and generous residents from Stamford, Bourne and Rutland, got involved.

The charity cyclists reach thei r destination in France

Staff and volunteers at Rutland County Museum's Café raised £220 from their coffee morning.

25 years ago

Bid to inject ideas into Stamford high street

Empty shop units, filthy streets, and drab buildings could be a thing of the past if a new idea to regenerate Stamford takes off. And the man behind the idea is Richard Peoples of the Stamford Chamber of Trade and Commerce.

He is fresh from visiting an Action for Market Towns convention in Shaftesbury, Dorset, and now wants to inject the ideas to make Stamford great. He wants a co-ordinated action plan for Stamford which would not only boost trade and tourism but would spice up the quality of life for residents.

Hannah Cutt, Daryl Rees, Emma Newton, Danny Orbell and Ajay Tegala handle harvest fruit and vegetables 25 years ago.

"What do you want for Stamford and how are you going to get it? Let's get together and do it," he said.

The Action for Market Towns convention drew delegates from Yorkshire, Hampshire, the Midlands, and other parts of England.

Their experiences of regenerating country towns similar to Stamford were heard. Now in its third year, the Shaftesbury conference was the first one visited by Stamford delegates.

Mr Peoples said: "We believe we can learn from good practice elsewhere to deal with problems, come up with imaginative ideas, and make a real difference to the town.

"But this will take commitment and willingness from everyone."

School children at St Gilbert's Primary School celebrate their fifth eco-green flag award 10 years ago.

He wants to see partnerships set up between public and private bodies to champion a variety of schemes.

The Town Council, employers large and small, community groups, charities, and cultural and educational establishments could be brought in. They would work together to generate ideas and cash to boost Stamford. And the Chamber of Trade could act as a catalyst to get things moving. Spelling out his own ideas for the town, Mr Peoples added: "I'd like to see more shops and restaurants. We could make better use of the riverbank for recreation, set up a Stamford Quality Marque for shops to encourage good service, and make improvements to the Stamford walk area of town.”

New equipment used to fight against town crime

The fight against crime in Stamford has been given a boost thanks to a powerful new piece of equipment - an enforcer.

Used in police raids to break down doors of suspected drug dealers and other criminals, the enforcer will help Stamford bobbies keep the upper hand in their enquiries.

It was presented to PC Adam Gadd by Peter Grant, Peter Laughton, and Chris Brown of the Stamford Crime Prevention Panel.

The panel - made up of members of the public to promote public safety - financed part of the cost of the equipment.

Stamford Volunteer Bureau members Christine Bellairs, Debra Hunt and Edith Kirby with Councillor David Nalson during the open day 25 yeas ago.

Inspector Fisher, of Stamford station, said: "The enforcer will be a very handy piece of equipment. It will help us get into houses before suspects have time to dispose of evidence."

He said the enforcer is better than a sledge hammer and concentrates kinetic energy to efficiently smash through doors.

The Crime Prevention Panel meets at Stamford station and has been assisting the police for over 10 years. It also supplies personal attack alarms and other crime fighting devices. "They are very active and do an excellent job for Stamford," added Inspector Fisher.

Open day for new volunteers

Budding volunteer workers enjoyed an open day laid on by the Stamford Volunteer Bureau. Visitors were guided around the many displays on show as well as enjoying the refreshments on offer.

The recent event was intended to raise awareness of the bureau which helps place members of the community with volunteer groups around the region.

Debra Hunt, administrator for the Stamford Volunteer Bureau, said: "Volunteer work has something for everyone. It gets you involved with your community and helps make a real difference.

“It also gives you the chance to do something very rewarding and worthwhile."

Skills school for future rugby stars

Rugby World Cup stars of the future were put through their paces in a rugby skills study school in the Deepings on Friday.

Under the expert guidance of Rugby Union youth development officer Peter Bath, the children — pupils of Langtoft and Deeping St James primary schools - were taught a range of rugby moves including passing and kicking, and were taken through some of the rules of the game.

Teacher Tim Leah, of Langtoft Primary, said: "Deepings Rugby Club was looking for new players for its junior side, the Colts. I arranged the day with one of the rugby club members to promote the sport. It went really well. More than 110 kids came along."

Activities such as the rugby study school could help produce a Will Carling, Rob Andrew, or a Rory Underwood of the future for the England team, Mr Leah added.

The event was such a success that Langtoft Primary is considering arranging another in the coming months.

School celebrates harvest

Harvest time was celebrated at Market Deeping Community Primary School with songs and readings. The children made scarecrows as a class project which were put on display in the school hall.

Headteacher Michael Stocks, said: “They have been concentrating on food to give them an awareness of what we have to eat and the little people others have to live on.”

50 years ago

A four-month-old lion cub named Barnaby was a star attraction at an autumn fair at Ferrers Primary School, Oakham, on Saturday.

He was brought from the Stapleford Park Lion Reserve by Lord Gretton who kept a watchful eye on him while children played with him in a classroom in which had been staged as a miniature zoo.

100 years ago

Military Club’s Dance.-The D. Company Territorial Sports Club's dance in the Drill Hall, on Saturday, was attended by 180. The M.C.'s were Lance Corp Beasley and Priv. Duff. Mr. Beck held the lucky admission ticket, and the spot waltz competition was won by Mr. Spencer (Peterborough) and Miss Burton (Stamford). The ladies' prize for skittles was carried off by Miss Macartney, and that for gentlemen by Mr. Westley.

150 years ago

We mentioned last week that a pottery oven had been bared on the site of the Middle-class Schoolhouse in St. Paul's Street, Stamford. Mr. Sharp, of Dallington Hall, an authority in antiquarian and geological topics, has been to inspect this relic, and he has written to us as follows: "The oven is something upon the plan of, but much more wide in construction than, the Roman pottery ovens which were found many years ago in the Castor Field and upon the site of the railway station at Sibson, near Wansford.

200 years ago

Notice is hereby given, that the next General Quarter Sessions of the Peace for the Parts of Kesteven, in the county of Lincoln, will be held at the times and places following: viz. at Bourn on Monday the 18th day of October instant, and at New Sleaford (by adjournment) on Thursday the 21st day of the same month, at ten o'clock in the forenoon of each of the said days; of which all persons bound by recognizance to appear at such sessions respectively, and the several jurors and other persons concerned therein, are required to take notice, and to attend accordingly.