The headteacher at a town school has had their position made redundant.

Stamford Endowed Schools has announced the role most recently occupied by Vicky Buckman will end for financial reasons.

A statement put out by the school this morning said: “The decision to remove the role of head of Stamford School has not been taken lightly and is one that has been made on the grounds of ensuring the school is as operationally robust as it can and needs to be in the wider cost of living crisis.”

Chairman of governors Tom Cartledge and principal Will Phelan

Will Phelan, principal of Stamford Schools, added: “While our prime responsibility and focus is to ensure the very best education for our students so that they leave us as rounded and grounded individuals, ready to lead happy and fulfilling lives, the governors and I have a responsibility to make the schools operate as effectively as possible.

“The threat of VAT on fees posed by a new Labour government is a significant one and, as part of the process of preparing the school for this, we have decided it is no longer efficient to have both a principal and a head of the senior school.

“I would like to publicly thank and recognise Vicky for her hard work and dedication to our students, staff, parents, and partners of Stamford Schools. She is a key component in our history.”

Mr Phelan retains the title of principal and from January will lead the operational running of Stamford School supported by his senior leadership team.

The school is Stamford’s largest employer.