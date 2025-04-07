A school’s commitment to creativity has been rewarded with an Arts Council award.

Stamford Welland Academy has secured the Silver Artsmark award for its dedication to creative subjects and clubs.

Staff have been working to expand their arts offering for the past two years by developing the curriculum and the range of after-school clubs.

The award encompasses art, music and drama.

These efforts have been supported by the charity Art Pop-Up which has involved some of the school’s pupils in its community events. The secondary school has also formed partnerships with The Bluecoat School and Stamford College.

The Silver Artsmark recognises a school’s exceptional commitment to creativity with the Artsmark Award - the only award for arts and cultural provision in England. Artsmark is accredited by Arts Council England.

Leader of art Anna Walker said: “Now we have achieved the Silver Artsmark we will continue to build on what we have put in place to ensure our students continue to have a well-rounded creative education.

A piano performance.

“We are proud of the work that has been put in by our staff and the participation of our students.”