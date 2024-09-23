Teachers have decided to prevent pupils from using smartphones.

The new policy at Stamford School applies to children aged 11 to 16.

They are still able to bring phones to school but have to place devices into individual pouches that they carry around with them. The pouches lock at the start of the day and unlock at the end.

Pupils with their smartphones in pouches

Andy Murphy, senior deputy head at Stamford School, said: “The Smartphone Free Childhood movement is something we fully support and we wanted to be ahead of the curve on this.

“Seventy percent of our parents approved of the idea, following parent consultation, so back in June we began to prepare for the roll out ready for the new academic year.”

Mr Murphy added that the aim of the pouches was to minimise distractions in lessons and maximise learning potential.

One of the smartphone pouches

He added: “Engagement in the classroom has increased already, as has behaviour. We will see by the end of the year how this also contributes to academic performance, but we expect the outcomes to be positive.”

Katie Dexter, deputy head pastoral said in addition to making the school a smartphone-free environment they had increased quiet study space areas.

She added: “What has been particularly noticeable is that we now see children enjoying spending quality time with their peers at break and lunchtime, without the worry of whether they have missed out on something on social media.

“They have the freedom to be more present, and to just be in the moment with their friends. Reducing a source of stress and anxiety has visibly had a positive impact on their wellbeing.”

