A former Oundle School pupil will battle it out in the final of The Traitors tonight (Friday).

The school wished former pupil Alexander, a former British diplomat, luck in the show which airs at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leanne, Jake, Alexander, Charlotte, Francesca are the final five in The Traitors. Photo: Studio Lambert,Paul Chappells

In tonight’s episode, the five remaining players must vote out anyone they believe is playing as a traitor. If a traitor remains in the final line-up, they will take all the prize money but if all the traitors are voted out, the remaining ‘faithfuls’ share the prize money.

Alexander, as a faithful, is playing against Francesca, Leeanne and Jake as faithfuls, and Charlotte as a traitor.

Alexander has faced a difficult time on the show. In the opening episode, he was one of three of the 25 players who opted to take a risk by leaving the train taking players to the famous castle in the Scottish Highlands. But he returned later and won his place in the show.

The Traitors Alexander series 3 contestant. Photo: Studio Lambert,Cody Burridge

“We’re incredibly proud of Alexander and whether he wins tonight or not, his journey has been inspiring,” said the school on Instagram.

“As a former British diplomat, he’s shown incredible resillience, kindness and character throughout the show, embodying the true spirit of an Oundelian.

“Join us in wishing him the best of luck for tonight’s final - we can’t wait to see how it all unfolds!”

Alexander has previously revealed in the show that if he wins, he will donate a portion to a charity that supported his family - The Royal Mencap Society.