People can learn more about addiction and recovery at a health event taking place at a town arts centre.

The Recovery Conference includes professional guest speakers, real life stories, and representatives from local services that can help people with addictions.

It is being held at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street on Friday, February 7, from 10am until 3pm.

Recovery coach Naetha Uren

People can come and go during the day, or stay for the full programme of events. Free refreshments will be provided

During the conference people can learn about addiction and its effects on the community, gain understanding of the many different pathways to recovery, and find out who can provide help locally.

The first speaker is recovery coach Naetha Uren, founder of ccar.uk, which stands for coaching, community, advocacy and recovery.

Carol Urry

Alcohol addition will be discussed from 10.40am, gambling from 11.05am, and Carol Urry from MindSpace Stamford will talk about an alternative way to recover at 11.30pm.

After lunch, the effect on families and loved ones will be discussed from 1pm, real life experiences and recovery-friendly workplaces will be discussed from 1.30pm until the event’s close at 2.30pm.

Keith Spurr, chairman of Stamford Health Education Awareness Charity (Sheac) and event organiser, said: “People might feel concerned about their overindulgence in a specific activity, such as gambling, using the internet or their mobile phone. The event is somewhere they can learn about addiction, speak to people about their individual issue, and find out how to recover.

“The event is non-judgmental and in a supportive environment - it’s there to raise people’s awareness and understanding, whether they are affected directly or have a loved-one who is.”

The focus of the event is on supporting people through addiction and their recovery with dignity and respect.

People can book free places at www.ccar.uk, which will help organisers cater for the right numbers.

Share details of events by emailing: news@lincsonline.co.uk