Seven people were arrested as part of efforts to tackle County Lines drug gangs, police have revealed.

Quarterly newsletters from Lincolnshire Police have outlined their priorities and key actions.

In South Kesteven, County Lines drug gangs have faced significant police action.

Lincolnshire Police news

Authorities found vehicles from Peterborough used for drug deliveries, prompting action with Leicestershire and Cambridgeshire forces.

A recent day of action led to searches of several properties, seven arrests, and drug and cash seizures.

Leicestershire Police also made an arrest in Stamford, seizing drugs, with the suspect bailed out of Lincolnshire.

Inspector Mark Hillson. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Efforts to dismantle a second County Line continue, with cross-border collaboration targeting key figures and issues like Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE).

These operations show a strong approach to disrupting crime and protecting communities from stolen goods and drug networks.

Inspector Mark Hillson leads the Neighbourhood Policing Teams covering South Kesteven.

He said: “My team has been working to tackle the priorities you have identified, as well as those we know are causing issues or likely to escalate, which you might not be fully aware of.

He added that the work involved raiding properties with emergency warrants, targeting illegal tobacco and vape shops, and collaborating with partners to prevent harassment in the community.

Elsewhere, in Grantham town centre, police have reportedly intensified their efforts to combat the issue of stolen goods.

Officers have increased patrols in areas such as the Harrowby estate, leading to the identification of several individuals involved in anti-social behaviour (ASB).

To address these issues, police have used measures such as written warnings, ASB contracts, and Section 59 vehicle seizures.

These measures have contributed to a notable reduction in ASB incidents on the Harrowby Estate. Police have also pinpointed several suspects and locations linked to stolen goods, though further details are being withheld to aid ongoing investigations.

“This work is ongoing, and the above is just a snapshot of what we are doing on your behalf,” said Insp Hillson.

“Our plea, as always, is for our community to continue working with us to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in their area by reporting incidents so we can build our understanding of issues and hot-spot areas.

“This understanding helps us to allocate resources to the right areas.”

Police said their priorities for the next three months include addressing summer ASB and monitoring off-road motorbikes across Stamford, Bourne, and the Deepings, including Charter Avenue and Burgess Road.

They also aim to tackle further ASB in East and West Avenues and The Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham.

They reported that increased warnings had already led to successful reductions.

However, there has been a rise in high-value shop thefts, van break-ins, shed break-ins, and bike thefts in the Bourne and Deeping areas.

They urged people to be vigilant about locking their vans and sheds.

Police thanked the community for reporting suspicious activity, which led to a warrant for a Victoria Place property in Bourne. This uncovered a cannabis grow and the seizure of over 200 plants worth £150,000.