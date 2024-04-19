Home   Stamford   News   Article

A1 clear following three-vehicle crash between Great Ponton and South Witham

By Maddy Baillie
-
Published: 13:21, 19 April 2024
 | Updated: 14:44, 19 April 2024

The A1 is now clear following a crash involving two cars and a caravan.

The vehicles crashed on the A1 northbound earlier this afternoon (Friday, April 19) between Great Ponton and South Witham.

Queues following the crash at Great Ponton. Photo: RSM Photography
Lincolnshire Police were called at 12.25pm to the crash involving two cars and a caravan at Great Ponton.

No injuries were reported.

A broken down truck at Colsterworth also caused delays on the A1 this morning.

Recovery is underway. Photo: RSM Photography
Pleas to improve dangerous A1 continue as National Highways bosses have been accused of ‘burying their heads in the sand’.

