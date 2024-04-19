The A1 is now clear following a crash involving two cars and a caravan.

The vehicles crashed on the A1 northbound earlier this afternoon (Friday, April 19) between Great Ponton and South Witham.

Queues following the crash at Great Ponton. Photo: RSM Photography

Lincolnshire Police were called at 12.25pm to the crash involving two cars and a caravan at Great Ponton.

No injuries were reported.

A broken down truck at Colsterworth also caused delays on the A1 this morning.

Recovery is underway. Photo: RSM Photography

Pleas to improve dangerous A1 continue as National Highways bosses have been accused of ‘burying their heads in the sand’.

Were you affected by the delays? Let us know in the comments



