A Friday afternoon crash has closed a section of the A1 near Stamford.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports of an overturned farm tanker on the A1 southbound, near Water Newton, at 2.40pm.

The tanker has left the road and is in a field, but the road is closed between the A47 turnoff and the junction with the A605 Oundle Road.

Police say the A1 southbound had been closed near Wansford

Diversions are in place for the southbound carriageway, with delays reported on the A47 towards the A1.

The AA reported severe delays of 27 minutes and increasing between Barnack Drift and the Water Newton turn off with traffic affected as far back as Burghley Park.

National Highways, meanwhile, reported delays of up to 50 minutes against expected traffic after a crash involving an overturned vehicle.

Police say congestion is also likely on the northbound A1 towards junction 17 as a result of the incident.