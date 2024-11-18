A family-run shop achieved its owners’ lifetime ambition within the first year of trading.

Wildwood Pets was crowned Independent Pet Retailer of the Year in the Pet Industry Federation Awards, beating off competition from six other businesses.

Owners Thomas Rogerson and Laura Brooke-Rogerson opened their store at Gwash Way in Stamford in January this year having traded online since April 2023.

Thomas Rogerson and Laura Brooke-Rogerson of Wildwood Pets.

Thomas said: “To get finalist status was an incredible achievement in itself. We considered ourselves winners to get this far at this point in our journey, so to hear we had won was a complete shock and still hasn't fully sunk in.”

The competition judges considered community engagement, store presentation, online presence and customer service to choose their winner.

Thomas added: “We have an amazing team and we work hard to make sure our customer service and tailored advice is given to all who come through the door. I believe that played a big part in getting us the title.

“The Pet Industry Federation Awards is the big one in the pet world calendar. It was one of our business life goals so to win it so early on is beyond words.”

Wildwood Pets caters for dogs, cats, small animals, birds and reptiles. It is also a collection point for Cats Protection and the Animal Helpline charity at Wansford.

On Sunday, December 1 the staff are hosting a Christmas event from 10am until 6pm with festive music, hot chocolate for owners, puppicinos for dogs, party games and a fancy dress competition for dogs.