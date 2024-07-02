A running shop has relocated to the site of a former night spot - with ‘recovery drinks’ now available behind the bar.

Bog Dog Running was established three years ago in Stamford by Laura Bailey, and has just moved from Gwash Way off Ryhall Road to the former Willoughby’s premises under Central nightclub in Broad Street.

The move has been planned for several months and went ahead despite Bog Dogbeing targeted by scammers, who stole thousands of pounds from the company’s Revolut account earlier this summer.

Bog Dog Running is now located in the former Willoughby's Bar in Broad Street, Stamford

“We had to move because we were already committed to it,” said Laura.

“It was part of the initial business plan - by year-three I wanted us to have a shop that was more centrally located, to increase footfall - and it’s great that has worked out

“In this location we feel more involved in the town community and with the people of the town.”

Helen Joyce and Laura Bailey in the new Bog Dog Running shop

Feedback from customers has been positive, and others, who hadn’t yet heard of Bog Dog Running, have been popping in to look around.

The shop is having an official opening on Thursday, and from 4pm to 8.30pm there will be discounts, visiting experts from some of the top running brands giving advice, as well as Prosecco and nibbles.

Bog Dog’s regular opening hours will be 9am to 5.30pm weekdays, and 8.30am to 5pm Saturdays. Laura is considering Sunday opening too, although doesn’t want to overstretch their team of five part-time staff, which is increasing to seven through recruitment.

Some of the running shoes available in the shop

Brands available include Saucony and Hoka running shoes, as well as footwear for cricket, hockey and netball from the likes of Adidas, Mizuno and Kookaburra.

The former drinks bar from Willoughby’s has been kept in place, now housing the tills, and ‘behind the bar’ is a choice of health and energy supplements for sporty types.

These include Pillar Performance’s magnesium powder, which Laura recommends to avoid the restless leg feeling runners can experience at night, after working their muscles hard.

Sales Assistant Helen Joyce, left, with Bog Dog Running owner, Laura Bailey

She said: “The bar was part of the charm of the place and keeping it was important - people recognise it and have good memories.

“One or two people my daughter’s age have been in the shop, and they have joked about being disappointed that the bar has closed, but most people are excited about something like this now being in the town centre.”

Bog Dog Running has room to grow in the new premises, and two running machines are installed inside for carrying out gait analysis. Staff are trained to use the Arion system, which involves the customer running on the treadmill with special insoles - inserted into any shoe - that measure which parts of the feet are taking the most impact, and which muscles are working hardest.

Results can help people choose a shoe that minimises the risk of sports injury.

Laura Bailey on one of the shop's treadmills used for gait analysis

Meanwhile, Laura’s branded sports kit and workwear services, which had been located alongside Bog Dog Running when it was in Gwash Way, continue online. Kitman UK has absorbed Precision Workwear and now provides sports club kits and branded workwear via the internet, with its warehousing at Pinfold Road, Bourne. That arm of the business employs two people.

“We have a really small team of passionate individuals who enjoy what they do and want to see people in good sports gear - and work gear - that helps them achieve their goals,” said Laura.