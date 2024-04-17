Tickets are on sale for ‘A Summer’s Evening of Entertainment’ to help keep topiary yew trees in shape.

The event hosted by Clipsham Yew Tree Avenue Trust includes classical folk and pop songs by a local choir, soloists performing Gershwin, Rodgers and Hammerstein and more, accompanied by guitar.

There will also be performances of comic monologues written by Joyce Grenfell and Stanley Holloway.

Clipsham Yew Tree Avenue. Photo: yewtreeavenue.co.uk

Light refreshments, prosecco and wine will be available and a cash raffle during the evening will offer prizes that include a three-course meal for two and a bottle of wine at The Olive Branch in Clipsham.

The aim of the A Summer’s Evening of Entertainment is to raise funds towards the upkeep of Clipsham Yew Tree Avenue. Although managed by volunteers, the free-to-visit attraction needs maintenance by professional topiarists at a cost of £20,000 a year.

It takes place on Saturday, June 1, from 6.30pm in St Mary’s Church, Clipsham.

Tickets cost £10 from Bytham Community Shop, by phoning 07885 046449 or by emailing info@yewtreeavenue.co.uk