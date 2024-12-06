A grandfather has raised thousands of pounds by shaving off his distinctive dyed-red beard in memory of his grandson.

Simon Youngs, from Stamford, was joined by family, friends and supporters at the Danish Invader for his Brave The Shave fundraiser in aid of Societi - the UK Kawasaki Disease Foundation.

He began growing a beard a few weeks after his grandson, Tommy Rodgers, died from the little-known disease, as part of a novel idea to raise awareness of Kawasaki disease and the charity’s work.

Tommy died in January at the age of 14 months

Simon pre-shave with, from left, back - Dan, Katie, Crystal, Donna; front - Ezme and Frankie. Photo: Iliffe Media

Simon's grew a beard and dyed it red to raise awareness of Kawasaki disease. Photo: Iliffe Media

“I wondered how I could put the awareness out there and decided to dye the hair pink and the beard red, because that’s the Kawasaki colours,” said Simon who runs a removals business.

“It’s a unique way of doing it, but I didn’t know how else. It just came to me one day.

“I’m normally clean shaven but grew the beard for 26 weeks, and ever since I had customers and people in the street asking me what it’s all about - which is exactly what we wanted.”

Simon is cheered on by Tommy's parents Dan and Katie. Photo: Iliffe Media

Hair's gone. Now for the beard....Photo: Iliffe Media

The awareness raised by Simon’s daughter Katie and son-in-law Dan has already saved the life of another Stamford boy who was also struck down by the disease.

The shave, which raised around £2,700 and counting, took place the day before what would have been Tommy’s second birthday.

Friends also did their bit on the night, donating £10 a time to have their head shaved, while everyone sang happy birthday to Tommy.

The shave raised almost £3,000 for Societi. Photo: Iliffe Media

“It was lovely, absolutely beautiful,” said Simon, 57.

“But it was quite emotional because it’s going to stop people asking.

“I’m a really proud granddad - he was such a gorgeous boy.”

Back to his clean-shaven self, with son-in-law Dan and daughters Katie and Emma. Photo: Iliffe Media

Frankie tries his granddad's beard and hair for size. Photo: Iliffe Media

Simon’s customers have also been putting their hand in their pockets to help, and he has vowed to keep increasing awareness of Kawasaki.

“I don’t want anyone else to go through what our family has gone through - it was the worst time in my life,” he added.

“To see your daughter in that much pain as well, and you can’t do anything about it.

“All I could do was be there and do something to make the community and the rest of the world see what’s going on and take heed. Catch it before it gets too bad.

“The awareness is already saving lives.”