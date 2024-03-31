A vocalist who has worked with singers such as Ellie Goulding and John Legend has inspired pupils.

The ‘Singsation’ workshop, held at Stamford Welland Academy this week, saw more than 180 pupils from schools across the town attend.

The workshop was led by Hayley Sanderson, singer for BBC's Strictly Come Dancing and recent backing vocalist for chart-topping artists like Raye, Ellie Goulding, Sting and John Legend.

Organisers and performers from Lincs Music Services, Stamford Welland Academy and Meridian Trust

Before the workshop, pupils from Stamford Welland Academy, Bluecoat Primary School, St Gilbert's Primary School, Malcolm Sargent Primary School and St Augustine's Primary School rehearsed a number of songs including a David Bowie medley and hits by pop singer Dua Lipa.

Hayley coached the pupils on harmonies, timing and vocal technique as well as answering questions and giving an insight into her career.

Audrey Caldwell, performing arts curriculum director at the Meridian Trust, who played a key role in organising the event, said: "The Singsation workshop was a truly wonderful experience for all involved.

Hayley Sanderson and live band leading the Singsation Workshop at Stamford Welland Academy

“Seeing the pupils from different Stamford schools come together, create music, and build confidence was incredibly inspiring. It perfectly embodies the power of music to connect and uplift."



