Two best friends have been crowned world champions in street dancing.

Six-year-olds Francesca McDonough and Sienna Fitzjohn impressed judges with their street dance routine at the Global Dance Organisation World Championships near London.

The two best friends had been crowned British champions in the under six street dance competition in June ahead of taking to the stage on Saturday for the global competition.

Francesca McDonough and Sienna Fitzjohn were crowned world champions in street dance. Photo: Sophie Bradbury

The pair train at Love to Dance, where Francesca’s mum Poppy Brewster is a teacher, and take part in lessons at Stamford Free Church in Kesteven Road.

Poppy, from Stamford, said: “I’m so proud of them and a bit shocked because they are only six.”

Francesca and Sienna learnt the routine, which Poppy choreographed, a couple of months ago and danced it to a randomly selected song.



