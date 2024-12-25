A Christmas dinner left foodbank users feeling happy, connected and welcomed.

Almost 100 foodbank users were invited by the Stamford Freemasons to the Masonic Hall on Monday (December 23) for a turkey dinner with all of the trimmings.

Over the years the group has donated to many charities and in 2024 put a big focus on supporting the foodbank, which has included donating 75kg of produce.

Mario Marrazzo and Jane Way tucking into their meal

Duncan Ford said: “It’s a way for Stamford Freemasons to give back to the local community.”

He added: “It’s engaging with people at this time of year who are struggling.”

Volunteers and foodbank users were invited to sit down together to enjoy the meal, a number of whom met for the first time that day.

Stamford Freemasons Richard White and Duncan Ford



Tricia Notley was among those who met new people at the meal and enjoyed lunch with Stamford resident Elaine Hooper.

She said: “I feel happy, connected, welcomed and gratuitous.”

Mario Marrazzo, who was dining with Jane Way, added: “It’s a very nice treat for everybody.

Volunteer Geoff Emery with wife Anne at the Christmas dinner

“It’s also good for company as most people are on their own.

Tricia Notley and Elaine Hooper met for the first time at the Christmas dinner

Guests enjoy the roast dinner