A fun time was had by all at a school summer fete.

Pupils, parents and teachers flocked to Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Stamford on Saturday (July 6) for its annual summer fair.

From inflatables to martial arts and country dancing to a traditional raffle, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Harriet and Esme Pearson with cake. Photo: Chris Lowndes

A popular activity among the children was the ‘sponge the teacher’, where pupils could pay to soak some of the staff.

Leah Robertson, who organised the event with Maggie MacCormack, said: “It was really good fun and a busy event.

“The sun came out at the right time for us and the children were all happy.”

Jessica Gregory and Martina llames Amores on tombola. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Money is still being counted but it’s thought more than £4,000 has been raised.

This will go to the parents and teachers association, and could be used for trips, technology or extra curricular activities.

Max, Sam and William Carter sponge the teachers Katie Blades and Craig Keenan. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Last year, money raised from the fair was spent on iPads.

Liz Peasgood, Sam Hammond, Leah Robertson, Maggie MacCormack, Katie Perry and Tristan Revell. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Are you holding an event? Let us know by emailing news@lincsonline.co.uk.

