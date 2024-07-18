A social group rounded off a successful year with a performance by local singers.

Millstone Grit performed at the Christ Church Communitea Plus group in Stamford on Wednesday afternoon (July 17).

The group has been running since September 2023 during school term times and offers a space for people to meet, chat and enjoy a two-course lunch.

Millstone Grit performed at Christ Church in Stamford

Anne Woods was among the guests to attend the final session of the term. She said: “It’s a great place to come and you get a lovely two-course dinner for £5 which is a bargain.

“We all enjoy coming because it’s a friendly group where you can meet new people. There’s always room for more.”

The group meets on Wednesdays at Christ Church in Green Lane, Stamford. Sessions run from 11am until 12.30pm and cost £5 plus £3 if transport is needed. From 12.30pm and 2pm people can drop in for a hot drink and a chat. Entry to this part is free as no hot meal is provied but donations are welcome.

Volunteers Tina Bland and Chris Gilchrist

Throughout the year the group has hosted craft sessions and welcomed guest speakers.

Meetings will resume in September and anyone who would like to attend or volunteer can call 01780 766466 or email jacqui@christchurchstamford.com for more details.