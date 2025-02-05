A permit system is being introduced at the householders’ waste tip in Fengate, Peterborough.

From Monday, February 24, only people living within Peterborough City Council area, which includes the villages such as Barnack, Helpston and Wittering, can take rubbish to the facility.

The permits are free, will relate to a specific vehicle, and can be applied for online from today (February 5).

Peterborough's tip will be closed to outsiders. Photo: Peterborough City Council

According to Peterborough City Council, the scheme is being introduced to reduce waste from outside the local authority area, cutting the cost to Peterborough tax payers.

Staff at the tip will note vehicle registrations using hand-held devices, and visitors should carry proof of their address on their first visit with a permit. Each permit is valid for three years.

Previously only drivers in vans or with trailers needed a permit to dump waste. These permits will continue to be valid for the specific vehicle.

To apply for a permit visit tinyurl.com/PBoroTip or call 01733 747474.