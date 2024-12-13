A singer who could not perform because of anxiety just a few years ago has sung at a star-studded London event for The King’s Trust.

Stamford soprano Sophie Hurst performed three songs at the The King’s Trust annual carol concert at the historic St Paul’s Church, in Knightsbridge, London.

Sophie opened the evening with Once in Royal David’s City, backed by the Choir of St Paul’s, Knightsbridge, and also sang an original Christmas song written by King’s Trust employee Karina Moore, who accompanied her on piano.

Stamford soprano Sophie Hurst with The King's Trust ambassador and actor, Colin Salmon

It was the first event under the King’s Trust name - formerly the Prince’s Trust - and featured celebrity readers and performers including actors Adjoa Andoh, Felicity Kendal, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Colin Salmon, as well as music from singer-songwriter, Freya Ridings.

Sophie’s neurodiversity, combined with the pandemic and two years of not being able to perform, led to heightened anxiety and a loss of confidence.

But with support, funding and a business mentor from the trust, she was able to launch her singing business, Sophie’s Voice.

Sophie with actor Adjoa Andoh who gave a reading at the star-studded event

“Singing at The King’s Trust Carol Concert was a dream come true, not only to join the likes of Freya Ridings and Adjoa Andoh in front of such a special audience, but also to support a charity that has helped me to stand up and do what I love,” she said.

“The Trust listened and believed in me, while also helping to build my confidence.

“It was an honour to give back to this amazing charity that has helped me and continues to help so many young people across the UK.

“I’m just soaking it all up at the moment, but after hearing so many kind words about my performance, I’m as determined as ever.

“Singing has always been my way of navigating life, so I’m excited to see where the New Year takes me.”

The concert will be broadcast on Magic Classical radio station at 7pm on Christmas Eve.

The King’s Trust helps tens of thousands of young people each year to build the confidence and skills they need to realise their potential.

Three in four of those on King’s Trust programmes move into work, education or training.