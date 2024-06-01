A stone-built home located in a private village cul-de-sac is waiting to be snapped up.

2 Holmes Drive in Ketton is a spacious property with four double bedrooms, three reception rooms, a breakfast kitchen with utility room, two bathrooms and an impressive garden.

The decor is light and airy throughout the property. It begins with a spacious entrance hall which has a storage area, toilet and doorways leading to the three reception rooms and kitchen.

2 Holmes Drive, Ketton is on the market for £675,000

The living room runs from the front to be back of the property and has double doors leading to the back garden. There is a separate room which can be used as a dining or family room, and also a home office.The kitchen is equipped with modern units and plenty of worktop space. It has space for a dining table and chairs and a separate utility room.

Upstairs is a gallery landing and four double bedrooms. The main bedroom has its own three-piece ensuite shower room and fitted wardrobes while the other rooms are served by a three-piece family bathroom.

The front of the property has a double garage and space for up to six cars on the drive. The back garden is divided into three separate areas - two patios, a lawn and a landscaped area with ornamental pond. The mature borders and fencing offer privacy from neighbouring homes.

2 Holmes Drive, Ketton is on the market with Newton Fallowell for £675,000.

To find out more or to arrange a viewing call 01780 408627 or email stamford@newtonfallowell.co.uk

The kitchen

The property has four double bedrooms

The property is light and airy

The garden is dividing into three areas

