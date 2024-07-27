A family home set in a quiet village cul-de-sac is on the market.

This property in College Close, Great Casterton boasts four bedrooms, three reception rooms and a driveway with parking for up to four cars.

The home is entered via the storm porch, a useful space that can store coats and shoes which leads to the main hallway.

From here the stairs lead to the first floor and there are doors to most rooms including the ground floor toilet and the garage.

The living room is of a generous size running the full depth of the property. It has a central fireplace and double doors leading into the garden room, which offers a peaceful space to enjoy views over the garden.

The dining room, having been extended, could accommodate a 10 to 12 seat table and also provides a home office space.

The kitchen has been fitted with sleek modern units and integrated appliances.

There is ample space for a breakfast table and a separate utility room with further storage.

A door leads to the side porch with secure access to the front and a door to the rear garden.

To the first floor, the galleried landing leads on to four bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes and the main bedroom boasting a vanity dressing table.

There is a family bathroom with a four piece suite including a separate shower and bath, and a useful storeroom which with the addition of a dormer window, could create a fifth bedroom.

Outside the property are beautiful gardens which have been planted and well maintained for many years.

The front offers a large driveway with parking for several vehicles leading to the integral double garage.

There are mature borders and an expanse of lawn which could be changed to provide further parking.

The back garden has been arranged into three areas, the first being an inset patio terrace, which leads on to an expanse of lawn with inset shrubs, trees and flowers.

Continuing to the lower garden there is a vegetable plot, shed and greenhouse.

6 College Close, Great Casterton is on the market with Newton Fallowell for £595,000 with no onward chain.

For more information or to book a viewing call 01780 754530 or email stamford@newtonfallowell.co.uk.



