Allegations of a counterfeit conker controversy at a world event have gone nuts.

The World Conker Championships, which were held in Southwick on Sunday, have been embroiled in a cheating row.

Eighty-two-year-old David Jakins took the crown for the first time since competing for more than 40 years, but his success was plunged into controversy after he was accused of swapping his real conker for a metal one.

The competition was fierce. Photo: Dave Hodson

Newspapers across the world have gone bonkers for the conker controversy, with publications including The New York Times and Washington Post running stories.

Now the dispute is at the centre of a Specsavers advert, which offers free eye tests to all World Conker Championships participants.

The conker kerfuffle has inspired an advert for Specsavers. Credit: Specsavers

A post on the Specsavers’ X account, formerly Twitter, read: “Committed to helping you tell the difference between a real conker and a steel conker…”



