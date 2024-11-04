The sights and sounds of fireworks filled the air on Saturday as people came together for bonfire night celebrations.

Hundreds of people enjoyed a spectacular fireworks display in Stamford thanks to organisers from Stamford Kiwanis.

Around 2,500 people are thought to have attended the event at Stamford Welland Academy which also included a bonfire, fairground rides, food stalls and a fire dancer.

Families gathered at Stamford Welland Academy. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Proceeds are still being counted but the money will be used to support good causes in and around Stamford.

Kiwanis spokesman Steve Marsh said: “It was great to see so many people supporting this community event. We would particularly like to thank Stamford Welland Academy and Heidelberg Materials for their support and everyone who came along.

“All of the money raised will go to local charities.”

Members of 2nd Stamford Scouts were in charge of the bonfire. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Members of 2nd Stamford Scouts also supported the event by manning the car park and running a cake and sweet stall. The money they raised will go towards rebuilding the group’s headquarters in Empingham Road.

Another fireworks display is taking place at Blackstones Sports and Social Club in Lincoln Road, Stamford, tomorrow (Tuesday, November 5) at 6pm. Donations for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance will be collected on the gate.

The best seat in the house. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The event raises money for good causes in and around Stamford.

Kiwanis volunteers served mulled wine. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Ready for the fireworks to begin. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Organisers estimate 2,500 people attended the bonfire and fireworks. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Crowds keep warm by the bonfire. Photo: Chris Lowndes

