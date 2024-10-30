Families enjoy Stamford Spooktacular hosted by Stamford Town Council
Families enjoyed some spooky activities to kick-start their Halloween celebrations.
Stamford Spooktacular was staged at the Recreation Ground on Sunday afternoon where people took part in a quiz, crafts, face painting and competitions.
The event was hosted by Stamford Town Council with support from The Friends of Stamford and Rutland Theatre.
Town councillor Jo Winterbourne said: “It was a really lovely afternoon. We had lots of young people come along and they particularly enjoyed the hat decorating which was new this year.”
All the children who attended received a goodie bag with a cake and bookmark.
