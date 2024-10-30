Families enjoyed some spooky activities to kick-start their Halloween celebrations.

Stamford Spooktacular was staged at the Recreation Ground on Sunday afternoon where people took part in a quiz, crafts, face painting and competitions.

The event was hosted by Stamford Town Council with support from The Friends of Stamford and Rutland Theatre.

Chloe Gleadhill with seven-year-olds Noah and Albie. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Town councillor Jo Winterbourne said: “It was a really lovely afternoon. We had lots of young people come along and they particularly enjoyed the hat decorating which was new this year.”

All the children who attended received a goodie bag with a cake and bookmark.

Evie Burston, Oli Giffen and Sam Giffen enjoyed the spooktacular. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Samantha Wilkin and Sarah Dorson. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Spooky cheerleaders Chea Swanborough, 10, and Violet Adams, 11. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Nicola Sandall and Andrew Cleaver get into character. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Philippa Swanborough, Becky Adams, Diana Long and Sarah Bix show off their costumes. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Annie, Milo and Wren Rhodes. Photo: Chris Lowndes

