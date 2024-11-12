A thriving club has unveiled ambitious plans to raise almost £1 million for an all-weather pitch and counter the ‘pathetic’ under-investment in local sports facilities.

Ketton Sports was formed last season as a merger between Ketton FC and Blackstones Junior FC which moved its junior sides from Stamford after struggling to find enough pitches for their teams to play in.

The junior club’s sides had played at three venues around the town - Stamford Welland Academy, Bluecoat School and St Augustine’s School - until the former stopped letting out its pitches on Sundays.

Ketton Sports U10s Orange team. The club runs boys teams from under 7s through to men's senior and veterans

Having moved to Ketton, in Rutland, the new club now boasts 31 teams, from under 7s all the way through to two men’s teams and veterans, as well as girls and women’s sides, meaning space at its Pit Lane home remains at a premium.

Approval has been granted for more parking spaces, and sights have now been set on installing an all-weather 3G synthetic pitch.

“We have planning permission to create more parking spaces, but it takes time, money and effort so it’s not an overnight fix,” explained Neil Stevenson, who juggles both chairman and secretary roles.

Ketton Sports has 31 football teams and needs more pitches and parking

“The other challenge is playing space. We have moved in with 31 teams and we are pretty much at capacity for what we are able to host up there.

“We are also very much controlled by the weather which dictates when we can and can’t play.”

Neil believes there are several projects being discussed by South Kesteven District Council, county FAs in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire, and the Football Foundation charity, including a 3G pitch at Stamford Welland Academy.

Ketton's under 14s squad

The club is actively supporting that plan, but even if approved, Ketton would still push for their own.

Talks are already ongoing with potential investors, while fundraising activities are planned, including a Christmas party for which organisers appealing for raffle prizes.

“There is already too much demand, even for two 3G pitches,” said Neil.

The former Blackstones Junior FC moved their teams from Stamford to Ketton after finding pitches hard to come by

“The investment in sporting facilities in SKDC over the last two or three decades has been nothing short of pathetic.

“There hasn’t been any real investment and it has to change - it’s something we want to be at the forefront of.”

A floodlit pitch would also allow their teams to train at the club’s home on midweek evenings.

Ketton Sports has a girls' team and women's side

Currently the club sends its teams to train at floodlit facility at Oakham School and under portable floodlights at Casterton College.

“We know that there is a massive demand for all-weather playing surfaces in the Stamford area,” Neil added.

“The fact there is just one in Stamford is, quite frankly, a joke and nowhere near fit enough for purpose for the amount of teams.

“I’ve been here for eight years and I’ve been trying to get my team on to Borderville’s 3G for six years and there’s just no capacity.”

Neil says the cost of a 3G pitch has almost doubled in recent years to around £980,000 due to the rise in cost of materials.

“As a business case, we think it’s a no brainer,” Neil said.

“A lot of the footfall up at the site is pretty much aligned to the sporting events and outside of that it’s largely unused.

“If we could get a 3G pitch up there, then you generate footfall seven days a week with a floodlit facility which would be open to the community more.

“This means more money into the facilities, more money into the community.”

He also believes increasing spending on community sport and recreational facilities would ultimately save the NHS money.

“Not just from football, but from sport in general, being active, fit and healthy as a nation saves the taxpayers billions of pounds, so in a way it can be seen as a long-term investment,” Neil added.

The club is prepared to look into grant funding from the Football Foundation, but prefers to raise the money in house and retain control over its future.

Neil said: “Looking at the environment that we’re in, we’re happy to explore both avenues because we’ve got to make this work. This is really important.”

If you would like to support the project, or for more information, email enquiries@kettonsportsfc.com