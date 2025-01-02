The go ahead has been given for a private cinema and spa to be created at a town centre venue.

The George Inn, formerly the Whipper Inn at Oakham’s Market Place, is being returned to its former glory through a multi-million pound investment from owner Ryck Turner.

New additions to the inn will include a spa with a plunge pool, hot tub, steam room and sauna, as well as a cinema to provide space for private film screenings.

Ryck Turner of The George Inn

The plans also include the refurbishment of five bedrooms, taking the total number to 18.

Work is due to start in the spring after Rutland County Council last month granted planning permission and listed building consent for the conversion of the former coach house at the back of the Grade II listed building.

Ryck said: “With planning approval in place, we are now looking forward to moving ahead with our project to enhance the experience of guests staying at The George Inn

“We have already created a cosy retreat that customers can come and escape to, through extensive redecoration and new furnishings, and our new plans will take this to another level again.

“The private spa will give guests the opportunity to fully relax and recharge away from the stresses of everyday life, while the private cinema will allow them to escape to another world, with the luxury of big screen viewings in a uniquely intimate setting.

“We hope the new facilities will be ready for guests to use later in the year. In the meantime, we’ll continue to focus on providing the warm welcome that The George Inn is well known for.”

Ryck bought the hotel and buildings next door in 2022 and is investing millions of pounds to recreate a classic English country inn - the name a reference to his childhood ‘heaven’, The George of Stamford.

It’s a coincidence that the Oakham venue had been called ‘The George’ back in the 17th Century.

Ryck has also taken over the former RedCat-owned pub, The Lord Nelson, which is located a few doors down from The George Inn.

It reopened on December 20.



