Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Burghley House, gardens and adventure play ready to reopen for 2024

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 05:00, 15 March 2024

The house, gardens and adventure playground at Burghley are ready to reopen for the 2024 season.

After a few months of essential conservation and preservation work, the stately home near Stamford will be reopening to visitors from tomorrow (Saturday, March 16).

Visitors will be able to walk around the 18 state rooms inside the house as well as view historic items, which are not normally on display, from Burghley’s collection in the Brewhouse Treasury Gallery.

Burghley House
Burghley House

Burghley’s gardens burst into bloom just as visitors are welcomed back for the season, with access to the south gardens from Saturday until April 14.

The woodland play area, which welcomed visitors for the first time last year, is also reopening.

Dozens of events are planned throughout the year ranging from the annual horse trials and DogFest to food markets and music events.

The sculpture garden
The sculpture garden

For more information visit https://burghley.co.uk/.

Burghley House's heaven room
Burghley House's heaven room
The new Hide and Secrets play area at Burghey House
The new Hide and Secrets play area at Burghey House

Will you be visiting Burghley this year? Let us know in the comments.

Days Out Lincs Surrounding Area Stamford What's On News Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE