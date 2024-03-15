The house, gardens and adventure playground at Burghley are ready to reopen for the 2024 season.

After a few months of essential conservation and preservation work, the stately home near Stamford will be reopening to visitors from tomorrow (Saturday, March 16).

Visitors will be able to walk around the 18 state rooms inside the house as well as view historic items, which are not normally on display, from Burghley’s collection in the Brewhouse Treasury Gallery.

Burghley House

Burghley’s gardens burst into bloom just as visitors are welcomed back for the season, with access to the south gardens from Saturday until April 14.

The woodland play area, which welcomed visitors for the first time last year, is also reopening.

Dozens of events are planned throughout the year ranging from the annual horse trials and DogFest to food markets and music events.

The sculpture garden

For more information visit https://burghley.co.uk/.

Burghley House's heaven room

The new Hide and Secrets play area at Burghey House

