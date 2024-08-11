An iconic local stone is being used for a new building at a prestigious university.

Oxford University has often called upon Stamford Stone, based in Barholm, for its projects.

The Lincolnshire limestone supplier was again first on the list for a project to create a new £185 million centre for humanities in the city, which will open next year.

The team at Stamford Stone

Daniel Wilson, director of Stamford Stone, described it as an interesting project as the build time has been quick.

“It’s a different method to how we have worked before.

“It is faster and quicker as most of the work is done in the factory rather than on site.”

Masonry production manager Max

Stamford Stone has been involved with a number of prestigious projects including at Peterborough Cathedral, Windsor Castle, the Houses of Parliament, Oxford and Cambridge universities as well as working with housebuilders.

Since the business was launched in 1997, promoting the beauty of the stone quarried in Lincolnshire and Rutland has been the goal.

Daniel said: “It feels like we have succeeded and we have made it the go-to material for lots of new projects.

“It is an important mineral in the local area.

“It’s nice we are able to put it on the map as these buildings will be there for hundreds of years.”

Stamford Stone operates a number of quarries in the area including the Clipsham Medwells Quarry and Swaddywells in Barholm.