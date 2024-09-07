A magnificent Grade II listed thatched stone cottage is on the market.

Nestled in the heart of the conservation village of Maxey, is this family home which has been meticulously renovated and is brimming with character and style.

It dates back to the 17th century when it was originally four cottages and today offers a delightful blend of character, style and modern luxuries.

This home in High Street, Maxey is on the market with Norton Rickett

Each of the welcoming reception rooms has an impressive inglenook fireplace and beamed ceiling.

In the cosy breakfast room off the kitchen, a Rayburn cooker provides background warmth and central heating.

A ground floor bedroom with en suite shower room ensures flexible living, while two staircases give access to four double bedrooms on the upstairs floor.

Set in a plot of 0.44 of an acre, the private landscaped garden embraces outdoor living and alfresco dining.

A raised border links to a patio that sits adjacent to a garden room while the front garden is bounded by a stone wall and mainly laid to lawn with a mature landscaped border.

Gated side-access opens onto one of the patios which sits next to a building boasting a gym and home office.

Discreetly set on the edge of the garden is a large workshop with fitted power, radiator heating and lighting.

A wide cobbled driveway provides parking in front of a double garage with an electric door.

This home in High Street, Maxey is on the market with Norton Rickett for £1,000,000.

For more information or to book a viewing call 01780 782999.



