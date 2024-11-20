A fab-u-lous celebrity guest will switch on a town’s Christmas lights.

Strictly Come Dancing star Craig Revel Horwood will push the plunger to illuminate Stamford tomorrow evening (November 21).

People are encouraged to gather between 5pm and 6.30pm in Red Lion Square.

Craig Revel Horwood

The Strictly Come Dancing judge became a local to Stamford when he moved to King’s Cliffe at the end of 2021.

Although the star is notoriously harsh, he would give the area a top score. His ideal day includes shopping in Stamford, a trip to The George Hotel and a walk around Rutland Water.

The crowds in Red Lion Square. Photo: Chris Lowndes

He previously drew crowds of fans when he cut the ribbon at a shop in Stamford High Street.

On the same day as the light switch on independent businesses will host their Shop Stamford event from 5pm to 8pm in a bid to encourage people to get their gifts locally.



