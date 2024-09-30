College students have designed a metal archway which could provide a warm welcome for town visitors.

Art and design students from Stamford College have been working with Stamford Civic Society to create a “Welcome to Stamford” sign.

If planning permission is granted, it will hang between the Cosy Club and the back of the job centre building on Horseshoe Lane where it will be seen by people walking from Sheep Market.

Horseshoe Lane, Stamford

In its application the civic society said: “Many visitors to Stamford approach the town centre via Sheep Market. The proposed arch will firstly welcome visitors while at the same time guide them through the arch and along Horseshoe Lane into Red Lion Square and the town centre.”

The black arch features white lettering and the town crest in full colour.

Head of art at Stamford College, Rachel Cooper, said: “Engaging with real-world briefs such as the ‘Welcome to Stamford’ archway project helps our students to build their portfolios and gain invaluable hands-on experience.

The archway was designed by Stamford College students.

“Working alongside Stamford Civic Society on this initiative allowed them to apply their skills in a practical setting, collaborate with the local community and see their designs come to life.

“This kind of real-world involvement is crucial in preparing our students for future careers in the creative industries.”

