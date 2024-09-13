A debate has broken out over the correct naming of a town street.

People can’t agree on whether a Stamford thoroughfare is Queen, Queens or Queen’s Street.

Historic signs at either end of the road display the name Queens Street - without an apostrophe - which is backed up by Google Maps.

The 'S' will be dropped from new street signs.

But Royal Mail and South Kesteven District Council think otherwise. Both believe it is called Queen Street and the council is looking to replace the signs to reflect this, but as a result the council has been accused of ‘playing around with historic names willy nilly’.

Posting to members of the Frank Newbon’s History of Stamford Facebook group, one user said: “The council wants to rip down the historic street signs and replace them with signs that say Queen Street because that's what they believe it is.

“I object. When naming the streets and walkways of Northfields, why would the planners have a Kings Road, Princes Road, Queens Walk and then weirdly a Queen Street?

Queen Street in Stamford.

“If we lock horns further on this matter I will be looking to protectors of this proud town's sense of historic integrity to join me on the ‘God Save the Queens’ campaign to protect the historic DNA of our street. To start playing around with historic street names willy nilly because it is just easier that way sets a worrying precedent.”

It seems residents can’t agree either. Several homes have signs by their front doors and these too include Queen and Queens.

Ordnance Survey Maps published in 1901 and 1929 called it Queen Street.

A spokesperson for the district council confirmed that the council is looking at changing the signs to Queen Street.

Which do you think is the correct name? Have your say in our poll.

Do you have a news story to share? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk