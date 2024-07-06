Seasoned ravers and curious newcomers can go to a new event taking place later this month.

On Saturday, July 20, the party provider Source in the Tent is bringing Stamford a festival experience.

The venue is at Ed’s Hilltop Tent, Glebe Farm, Empingham Road, Tinwell, PE9 3UL.

A Source in the Tent spokesperson has revealed headliners to be Maur and James Haskell, with supporting acts being established DJ’s and producers from the East of England.

Local vendors will sell food and drinks.

By Connor Kinsella