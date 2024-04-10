A care company hopes to transform a former nursing home into supported living accommodation for adults of all ages.

Glenholme Healthcare Group has drawn up alteration plans for the former Red House Nursing Home in Emlyns Street, Stamford.

The 21-bedroom home closed in 2022 and was put on the market for £1.15million with estate agents Newton Fallowell.

Red House Nursing Home in Stamford

Glenholme is now seeking planning permission to convert the property into 11 self-contained units for adults aged 18 to 65 with learning disabilities, physical disabilities, complex needs or challenging behaviours.

Change of use permission is also required from South Kesteven District Council as conditions currently state the building can only be used for care of the elderly.

The firm proposes to employ an onsite manager who would be supported by up to eight carers during the day and three overnight.

Glenholme, which is based in Windsor, already runs 20 supported living centres across the country including properties in Peterborough, Sleaford, Horncastle and Brighton.