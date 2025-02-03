A bridge survey will be carried out next month with traffic restrictions in place throughout.

Four-way traffic lights will be used around Stamford’s town bridge while the preliminary investigations take place.

Water Street will also be closed to traffic.

Investigation work will be carried out at Stamford's town bridge. Photo: Google Maps

Councillor Richard Davies (Con), who is responsible for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We will carry out essential waterproofing maintenance on Stamford town bridge this summer. Prior to that our crew needs to get a very clear idea of the inner parts of the bridge and the best way to do that is with ground penetrating radar.

“It means we will have a very accurate account of how the structure is holding up and exactly what needs to be done to maintain it.”

The work is planned for Sunday, March 9 between 7am and 5pm subject to weather conditions.

Four-way lights will be in place for traffic crossing the bridge and Water Street will be closed to traffic with drivers diverted along Barnack Road and High Street St Martin’s.

Coun Davies added: “The work has been scheduled for a Sunday to help minimise traffic disruption as much as possible.

“Ultimately this day of radar working on the bridge will give us a high level of necessary information that will ensure the summer works on the structure are carried out to their fullest and leave the iconic part of our county in good shape for many years to come.”

Access to footpaths and properties will remain open as much as possible.