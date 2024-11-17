With the help of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Archive Trust, we look back through the newspaper's archive to find interesting stories from years gone by…

10 years ago

Pupils set out to make town brighter

School pupils got their hands dirty to help give their town a brighter look for next year.

A group from Stamford Welland Academy joined members of Stamford Urban Group and Stamford town councillors to plant spring bulbs around the town.

Turning blue for charity

Fundraisers have been turning blue to help raise money for World Diabetes Day held on Friday last week. Pupils at Bluecoat School in Stamford, came to school on Friday dressed head to toe in blue to help raise funds for the Juvenile Diabetics Research Fund.

Year 6 pupil, Alex Butcher, who helped to organise the fundraising day, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in March 2013 and has benefited significantly from the support the charity has provided her and her family.

She said: "The day went really well. I'm glad that everyone joined in so enthusiastically

“We've raised a lot of money for a cause I really care about."

The school raised a total of £232 for the charity. Staff and customers at the Market Deeping branch of Tesco's enjoyed a fun packed day of fundraising on Friday, raising more than £350 for World Diabetes Day.

A group of the male managers at the store had their legs waxed in front of the customers to help raise money.

Apprentice mechanic wins gold

An apprentice motor mechanic has won a gold medal at a national competition that tested the skills of trainees.

Callum Byrne had to excel in six two hour tasks which included stripping and rebuilding an engine to take the Advanced Automotive Technology category prize in the WorldSkills UK competition.

Callum, 20, from Cross Road, Stamford said: "It was overwhelming, but it was really enjoyable.

“My parents are very pleased and proud. It's been a lot of hard work but I could not have achieved this without the support of my employer and the dedication of my tutor Matt Gray.”

A day-release student at Peterborough Regional College, Callum has been an apprentice at Chapel Motor Repairs in Baston for four years, starting as a junior apprentice.

Brian Pitts, owner of the business in High Street, said: “I am exceptionally proud of him, as if he was my own son.

“He came to us before finishing school and went on to become a full time apprentice.

“He started with us as a kid and in the past four years he’s grown into a young man and has done remarkably well.”

Callum, who was a Level 3 motor vehicle apprentice at the Peterborough college was presented with his medal at the NEC, Birmingham, where the WorldSkills UK was held.

Angela Joyce, college principal said: “Callum demonstrated his skills to the highest level and his ability to stay calm and focus on the competition was exceptional.

“He is an inspiration to current and future students of Peterborough Regional College.

“For students to reach the UK finals is a fantastic achievement and to win the gold medal is outstanding.”

Selling crockery for poppies

Shop staff have spent the year supporting the Poppy Appeal by selling special crockery.

Lambs, in St Mary’s Street, Stamford, has been stocking the poppy edition of the PortMeirion Botanical Garden tableware since it was released at the start of the year.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War staff decided to donate £1 to the Poppy Appeal for each item sold.

Landlords named best of the bunch

Pub landlords enjoyed a celebratory pint after being named the best of the bunch.

The Rutland Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale, known as Camra, gave its Pub of the Season Award for autumn to The Green Dragon in Ryhall, which is given based on scores on the quality of real ales on offer with winners going through to the Rutland Pub of the Year award.

Deborah Rolfe runs The Green Dragon with her husband Shaun. She said: “Shaun and I are delighted to receive the Pub of the Season Award from Rutland Camra.”

25 years ago

Exciting year ahead for new pupils

Students attending Rutland College next year can look forward to a wide range of exciting opportunities for academic and vocational study.

A-levels will be changing next September and 35 subjects will be offered at Rutland College, including five new ones - critical thinking skills, economics, European studies, law and science for public understanding.

Students will also be expected to take key skills qualifications which involve competence in literacy, numeracy and IT, as part of the new system.

This year's A-level pass rate was 4.4% with 56.8% achieving A-C grades, and the college is hoping its continued success will be maintained Rutland College also offers a challenging programme of vocational studies, including GNVQ courses in art and design, photography, business and leisure and tourism as well as child care qualifications and the certificate in administration and secretarial practice programmes are also avallable through part-time study.

Rutland College is well prepared for the challenges of the 21st century with internet access and a massive investment in information technology. The library was upgraded four years ago and is packed with resources

Rutland College principal Dr John Glazier said: "If it happens we will have the possibility of more subjects becoming available using modern technology like video con-ferences.

"But whatever happens, our ethos of being small enough to care - big enough to offer choice will be maintained. It will be business as usual with the college offering high quality education and producing quality results."

Puppets entertain school kids

Children in Southfield Primary School, Oakham, were entertained by a puppet show brought to them by Professor Popup.

Headteacher St John Birkett said: "Professor Popup has been to the school before, and he was very entertaining, as usual - both pupils and teachers found it very enjoyable.

"He changed his set from a seaside to a ship using various bits of material as he went along, and kept the children fascinated throughout."

Community college receives new status

Uppingham Community College began its status as a Microsoft Education Resource Centre on Wednesday.

It was selected by Microsoft as a regional centre for training with the latest Microsoft software, including Windows 2000 which will be available in March.

The software will be continuously upgraded so the college will have all the latest versions. The college was visited by Stuart Abrahams, senior executive of Viglen Computers, to mark its association with the company as part of the scheme.

Principal Peter MacDonald-Pearce felt the initiative would boost the college's technology potential for training teachers and others in the most sophisticated Microsoft software.

The college is equipping a special training centre with state-of-the-art Pentium Ill computers. Project manager Janet Pink and director of information and communication technology Matthew Knight have drawn up plans to start the training programmes in January.

Mr Knight said: "This is a great coup, not only for Uppingham, but for Rutland and the surrounding area because we will be able to train staff on up-to-date software and hardware in very pleasant surroundings."

A loo with a view

It’s the loo with the best view in the district. The winner of South Kesteven District Council Loo With a View award was presented this week - and it is at stukeley House bed and breakfast in Barn Hill, Stamford.

The award, intended to boost tourism, was judged by the chairman of the council's recreation committee, Councillor lan Croft and district tourism manager Ginny Beckett, from a shortlist of venues around Mercury Country.

The prize - a specially designed ceramic plaque - was presented this week by Mercury editor Tim Robinson to the owner of Stukeley House, Julia Walker.

The view from the loo is of Stukeley House's carefully tended garden and summer house, which contains an organ often played by guests.

50 years ago

A 77-year-old retired Barnack poultry farmer died in a road accident near Pilsgate Lodge, on Monday.

He was Mr William Edward Fletcher, of The Old Mill House, Barnack, who died after the accident on the B1443 road.

Two vehicles were involved, one driven by Mr Fletcher and the other by Mr Ronald Parrott, of 5 Westwood Drive, Bourne.

100 years ago

Fanciers Dance - In aid of the Fur and Feather Society, a dance was held in the Drill Hall on Saturday. Messrs G Short and S Barwell were

M.C.'s and the members of the society acted as stewards. Winners of competitions were Miss Munton and Mr. Freear (spot waltz), Mrs. Wilson and Mr. Perkins (skittles), Mr. Popple (lucky ticket) and Mrs. Hibbitt and Mrs. Pond (guessing).

150 years ago

At a sale by auction on Monday at the George Hotel, Stamford, by Messrs. Bristow and Son, of estates and shares belonging to the late Mr. Jos. Pollard, the premises in Red Lion square occupied by Mr. Thos. Pollard realized 680l.; the slaughter-house, &c., occupied by him on St. Peter's-Hill made 105l.

200 years ago

On Wednesday, John Read, landlord of the Sun public house in St Martin’s, with Edward Flin and Thomas Sweyne, were fined (by the Rev. John Jackson Serocold) in the sum of 5s, each and costs, for being drunk on Sunday last.