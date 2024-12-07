Take a peek into the past with Mercury Memories this week…

10 years ago

Campaign for life-saving equipment in schools

A woman who is campaigning to get life-saving equipment into each primary school in Stamford, is celebrating after the first school has received its defibrillator.

Craig Brewin, from Stamford AFC Boxing Club, presents a cheque to Dannii Vincent of Dosh4Defibs watched by club members 10 years ago.

Steve Gaunt, chairman of the Malcolm Sargent primary academy PTFA, vice principal Tim Cox, Joe Seager, teaching assistant and Dannii Vincent from Dosh4Defibs 10 years ago.

Dannii Vincent who is running the Dosh4Defibs campaign, to get a defibrillator into each of the five primary schools in Stamford, is 'delighted' after visiting Malcolm Sargent Primary School to see the new piece of equipment.

The Parents, Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA) at Malcolm Sargent School were so impressed with Dannii's campaign that they jumped at the chance to provide the full amount of funding to have a defibrillator fitted at the school.

Dannii who is a parent of the school said: "I am delighted that Malcolm Sargent are the first school in Stamford to get a defibrillator, it truly is a fantastic bit of kit and will mean so much for the school and the children.

"They are currently waiting for training to take place but as these are fully automated, it can be used by any untrained adult.

"I would like to thank the PTFA at the school for funding it on their own and for backing the cause, for me personally as a parent this is one less worry.

“The school is currently planning on having a special launch assembly for the children, which would involve Dannii coming along to the school to explain what the new defibrillator is for and how it can help save lives.”

Tina Cox, vice-principal at Malcolm Sargent, said: "I'm absolutely thrilled that Dannii Vincent was able to contact the PTFA and push her vision to get life saving equipment in school. "One would hope you would never need to use it, but it gives you security and peace.”

Cash boost for charities

A building society branch has given a cash boost to five charities as part of celebrations to mark a milestone anniversary.

Stamford and Bourne MP Nick Boles with volunteers 10 years ago.

Norwich and Peterborough in High Street, Stamford, joined branches across the country to celebrate 150 years of Yorkshire Building Society, which it is part of, by calling on members of the public to nominate charities to receive £100.

The branch asked for nominations and people chose Book on Wheels, South Lincolnshire Blind Society, Coopers for Cancer, Barnack Cricket Club and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People to receive the money.

Uffington couple celebrate 74 years

An Uffington couple who married in a candlelit church during an air raid are celebrating 74 happy years together.

Leslie and Ena Troop, 97 and 94, celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary 10 years ago.

Leslie and Ena Troop, of Casewick Lane, married on December 7, 1940, when the country was deeply involved in the Second World War.

The wedding ceremony was held at St Mary’s Church in Uffington. But the lights had to be turned out for the couple’s big day.

Ena still remembers it clearly. She said: “We got married in the dark because there was an air raid. It was so funny.”

Ena, 94, was born in Uffington and has lived there her whole life.

Leslie, 97, was born in Easton-on-the-Hill. The couple met at a dance in Stamford and hit it off instantly.

“We fell in love with one another from the start,” said Leslie.

Both Leslie and Ena worked in the Army during the Second World War. Leslie worked in supplies and spent time in the Scilly Isles and Iceland. Ena worked in the house of Colonel and Mrs Hamilton.

When Leslie left the army, he went onto work at Blackstone and Co in Stamford. The couple had two daughters, Jennifer and Jennett.

Santa Fun Run takes place

Children, parents, teachers and pets donned their Santa outfits at the weekend to take part in the North Luffenham Santa Fun Run.

The Santas gear up for the North Luffenham Santa run 10 years ago.

Pupils from St Mary’s and St John’s Church of England Primary School joined in the festive fun on Saturday, raising over £250 for the school.

The Parents and Friends Association (PFA) organised the fun run for the pupils to help raise vital funds for the school.

Jo Skelham, joint vice-chairman of the PFA, said: “We are really chuffed, it was a fantastic event and everyone had big smiles on their faces.

“We wanted to do something different to help raise money for the school and this event was perfect as it was something seasonal for all of the kids to get involved in.”

More than 45 children joined in the run around North Luffenham and the school field, dressed in their festive Santa hats and Christmas jumpers. Along with Father Christmas and two polar bears who turned up on the day to join in the fun.

25 years ago

Christmas bazaar raised nearly £700

A Christmas bazaar has helped raise £670 towards presents and outings for elderly people. Whitefriars Residential Home, Ryhall Road, Stamford, held its bazaar last Saturday, and a wide variety of stalls and activities kept the cash rolling in.

Jenny Burton, Donna Brown, Diane Barltrop, Trisha Woods, Gladys Gurnham and Katy Hinch 25 years ago.

Organiser Diane Barltrop said: "We had a raffle, tombola, cake stall and bric-a-brac.

"Many of the prizes were donated by local shops and firms, including a meal for two at the George Hotel in Stamford.

"People have been so generous this year, helping to raise money to replace our minibus and now at the Christmas fair. They all deserve our thanks."

Event held to raise money for party funds

Local Conservatives had fun and games at their Christmas Bazaar - and helped raise £2,500 for local party funds.

Event chairman Tony Baker, MP Quentin Davies, organising secretary Janice Thurston and Conservative Association chairman Bob Conboy 25 years ago.

The event at the Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary's Street, Stamford, last Friday included toys, books, tombola, raffle, preserves, china and glassware and even a brace of pheasants on sale.

Organising secretary Janice Thurston said: "The money will go towards the Conservative Association for Bourne, Grantham and Stamford. Everyone had a great time helping to raise funds."

School pupils design own festive decorations

Famous events recorded by The Bible have been depicted by pupils of Queen Eleanor school to decorate the school ‘Jessie’ tree.

Pupils learn about the true meaning of Christmas with the Rev Rosamund Seal 25 years ago.

Instead of using traditional tinsel and baubles, year seven and eight pupils designed their own decorations based on Biblical events ranging from the creation to the birth of Jesus.

A special service was conducted by the Rev Rosamund Seal as pupils placed the decorations on the tree in the school hall.

Queen Eleanor teacher Rena Russell, said: “The decorations are really symbolic and bring out the true meaning of Christmas.

“The pupils seemed to enjoy making their own decorations.

“The Jessie Tree has gone down really well at the school and it’s something we could think about doing next Christmas.”

Renovated chapel wins top prize

First prize in a competition to find the best designed building has gone to a renovated chapel.

The winning chapel in Easton-on-the-Hill 25 years ago.

The house in Easton-on-the-Hill was chosen by the judges from the Rockingham Forest Trust because of its design sympathetic to the surroundings.

Trust director Chris Wade said: “It is built from reused local stone, and has a Collyweston slater roof, which means it blends in well with existing buildings.

“Car usage has been allowed for, but it doesn't dominate the property, which is unusual these days.

“Every detail from the pitch of the roof to the style of the windows has been chosen with great care.”

Staff awarded for long service

They’ve given sterling service to the company over the last 25 years, but last week it was the turn of Newage International staff to be put in the limelight.

Long serving staff of Newage International, Stamford, who were recognised in a special presentation ceremony 25 years ago.

In the days when flares were in fashion, platform heels ruled the streets, and West Germany were winning the World Cup, 29 men and women began their careers with Newage.

They would have never known a quarter of a century later in 1999 they would be stepping up to receive long service awards with the company.

And to mark their two and a half decades of work, a special bash was laid on at the Newage International Sports and Social Club in Wharf Road.

Event organiser Wendy Webb made an opening speech before managing director Steve Zellor made the presentations.

Of the 29 long serving staff, 23 were able to make it on the night.

50 years ago

Rutland licensing justices decided on Monday that additional drinking time to be permitted at licensed premises during the festive season should not include extensions from 2.30pm to 4 pm on December 20 and 24 as had been asked for by the Stamford and District Licensed Victuallers' Association.

100 years ago

St Mary’s Church - An interesting guide book, giving various historical details of the above church, has just been issued.

150 years ago

On Friday last an inquest was held at the Bull Inn, Deeping Gate, by Mr Hopkinson, coroner for the spoke of Peterboro’, upon by the body of Mr Samuel Sharpe, of Helpstone, farmer, who being a state of intoxication on Wednesday evening, was found drowned in a small pool of water, just sufficient to cover his head and face, near the road side.

200 years ago

The Christmas prize shooting of the 5th Lincolnshire (Stamford) Rifle Volunteers will be held on the 19th and 23d inst. Many liberal subscriptions towards the prize list have been given by friends of the corps. Entries must be made not later than the 17th.