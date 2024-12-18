Not many teenagers can say they’ve forced their teachers to guzzle bug-filled smoothies and rummage through slime. Fewer still can say they’ve done it twice.

But last week Maisie Staniland and Laura Grainger hosted a second series of I’m A Teacher Get Me Out Of Here for staff at Stamford Welland Academy.

As fans of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity show, the pair staged their first fundraising event last year and remarkably managed to recruit a new batch of willing recruits this term.

I'm A Teacher Get Me Out of Here organisers Maisie Staniland and Laura Grainger. Photo: David Lowndes

On Monday to Thursday last week the 15-year-olds put a number of teachers through their paces, forcing them to drink blended bug smoothies and eat cookies with more legs than anyone would wish to consume. The staff also faced code breaking challenges to win laser-cut stars which the girls had created in the school’s design technology department.

The winner from each day secured a place in Friday’s final where they were joined by headteacher Vicky Lloyd and her deputy Tom Weller, who had promised to take part if the girls reached their £200 fundraising target.

The sports hall was packed out with pupils keen to get a glimpse of the action and watch the crowning of the first king - science teacher John Hickman - who Maisie confirmed was a worthy winner.

Finalists John Hickman, Kristoff Edwards, Jenny Wishart, Jordane Edwards-Maddock and Clint Stacey. Photo: David Lowndes

Mrs Lloyd said: “We are incredibly proud of Maisie and Laura for all the hard work they put into planning and running the event. The staff really threw themselves into the challenges and it got very competitive at times!

“Well done to Mr Hickman for being crowned ‘Teacher of the Jungle 2024’. The students were fantastic supporters and Maisie and Laura absolutely smashed their fundraising target for the Salvation Army. Another fantastic #TeamSWA event!”

With Laura and Maisie both completing their studies at Stamford Welland Academy next summer, a question mark remains over whether the event will return for season three. Maisie added: “If we can get time off college, the teachers have said we can come back to run it again.”

Donations for The Salvation Army can still be made online at tinyurl.com/SWAteacher

