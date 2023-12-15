Bug-infested biscuits and cold baked beans were faced by teachers in an I’m a Celebrity-style challenge set by two enterprising pupils.

Maisie Staniland and Laura Grainger - both fans of the ITV show I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! - came up with a plan to have fun at school while raising money for the Salvation Army.

Over three lunchtimes this week at Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane, the Year 10 girls asked fellow pupils to donate 50p or more to watch their teachers endure slime, soakings and sickening things to eat.

Pupils Laura Grainger and Maisie Staniland with, from left, Steve Roberts, Chris Emmerson, Lisa Witney , Danielle McCulloch, Kate Blundell, Sam Swain and Michelle Wisdom

On Wednesday it was the turn of PE teacher Chris Emmerson, house heads Steve Roberts and Michelle Wisdom, student support advisers Lisa Witney and Danielle McCulloch, assistant principal Sam Swain, and Combined Cadet Force and Duke of Edinburgh lead Katie Blundell.

Each began the ‘I’m a Teacher.. Get Me Out of Here!’ challenge by eating a biscuit baked by Maisie and Laura that contained mealworms - dried beetle larvae usually fed to garden birds.

Once the adults had swallowed their final bites, a second round of biscuits was handed around, this time containing crunchy crickets.

None seemed keen on the girls’ homebakes, but all made it through to the next round, which involved ‘feely boxes’ of jelly, cold beans and tinned spaghetti.

These left a sticky residue on the teachers’ hands ready for a final box, full of porridge oats.

As well as the strategically ordered ‘finger foods’, each box held a mix of plastic milk bottle tops and stars - the challenge for the teachers was to retrieve stars to collect points.

Mrs Witney clocked up the top score - but was promptly disqualified when a half-eaten biscuit was turfed out of her pocket. Mrs McCulloch was declared the new winner by Maisie and Laura, and was due to take on English teacher Clint Stacey on Thursday.

Pupils Maisie Staniland and Laura Grainger - the brains behind the fundraiser

He had won the first, soggy day of I’m a Teacher Get Me Out of Here by filling a container with liquid using only a sponge.

Breaking off from their Ant and Dec roles in the fundraising games, Laura said: “We had talked about holding a fundraiser and came up with this idea because we both like watching I’m a Celebrity on TV.”

When asked if she would rather raise a lot of money or see a teacher retching over the mealworm biscuits, Maisie smiled sweetly and replied: “Both.”

Laura Grainger holds a plate of bug biscuits

Laura serves the teachers with a degree of glee

Danielle McCulloch prepares to tuck in

Steve Roberts isn't too sure, despite Maisie's encouragement

Maisie Staniland timekeeps as PE teacher Chris Emmerson starts the feely box challenge

Lisa Witney and Danielle McCulloch have a dig about in cold baked beans

Sam Swain gamely sticks her hand into the third feely box

The bug biscuits went down well, considering

