A team of drivers racked up the miles to deliver donated 4x4 vehicles to help wounded soldiers.

The Helping Our Ukrainian Friends (HOUF) volunteers from Stamford, Helpston and Barnack have returned home after driving three 4x4 vehicles to Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

The vehicles were bought at a cheaper price in the Romanian capital Bucharest, using donations raised by construction company, Princebuild.

The Helping Our Ukrainian Friends team hand over the 4x4s

They then embarked on a two-day 1,000km journey, north through Romania and on to Kyiv.

There the vehicles, which are in desperately short supply in Ukraine, were handed over to Ukrainian military units to evacuate wounded civilians and soldiers from front line positions.

“We are immensely proud of the HOUF team and their remarkable efforts in delivering three 4x4 vehicles to Kyiv,” said a spokesperson for Princebuild.

The UK team of drivers featured volunteers from Stamford, Barnack and Helpston

“It is great to see the impact of our contributions. We remain dedicated to supporting such vital initiatives and are proud to stand with those making a difference in these challenging times.”

On the way the team stopped off at Vinnitsya, Peterborough’s twin city and met with that city’s deputy mayor.

The Helping Our Ukrainian Friends team handed over a letter from the Mayor of Peterborough, coun Marco Cereste, as well as flags and other gifts.

Members of the Cross Charity which cooks meals for soldiers and which HOUF has supported with donations

They also delivered the first of a consignment of donated Chromebooks for local schools, as well as a letter and gift from Peterborough Cathedral.

The delivery to Kyiv and Vinnitsya was the 15th humanitarian mission for Ukraine organised by HOUF, a charitable organisation based in Peterborough, Stamford and Sheffield.

Thanks to Princebuild’s generous support, they also delivered generators, also bought in Romania, for use by communities and units in eastern Ukraine, where intensive fighting continues.

A memorial to the fallen in central Kyiv

For more details about HOUF’s work, visit https://helpingourukrainianfriends.com/