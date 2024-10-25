The founder of a Stamford tech business who struggled with depression at university is bidding to help students with their mental health problems.

Mind Data, a digital platform which gives people real-time mental health support, has teamed up with Student Minds, the UK’s leading student mental health charity.

They aim to improve access to effective mental health support at universities across the UK by delivering expert guidance for individual needs and concerns.

Sean Ruane receives the MedTech and HealthTech Startup of the Year award at the East of England finals of the StartUp Awards in 2023

Living away from home for the first time can trigger anxiety and stress for many university students.

The move is close to the heart of Sean Ruane, Mind Data founder and CEO.

“As someone who struggled with suicidal depression during my university years, this collaboration is deeply personal to me,” he said.

Sean set up Mind Data with a goal of improving the mental health of one million people

“Together with Student Minds, we can intelligently deliver support to students at the right time, helping them navigate the challenges of university life and beyond.”

Students write journals on the Mind Data platform which can identify themes driving lower or improved mental health, and serves up five tailored Student Minds resources.

For example, if financial stress is identified as a key issue, Mind Data will provide resources tagged with that theme, such as articles on budgeting or finding part-time work at university.

“By combining their data-driven platform with our reliable Student Space resources, we can provide students with timely and relevant advice to support them through the uncertainty of student life,” added Izzy Watkins, senior programme manager at Student Minds.